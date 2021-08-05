Dimecoin Trading 28.3% Lower This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 34% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00114712 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.