Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,643 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $31,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 304,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

