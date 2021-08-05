Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.79% of SB Financial Group worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.14%. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

