Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.05 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of IAMGOLD worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $235,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $398,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

