Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 40,935 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SunOpta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

