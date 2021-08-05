Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,083 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.