Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,561 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 440,736 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

