Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 308.40 ($4.03) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

