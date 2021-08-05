Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

DISCK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

