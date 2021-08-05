Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discovery traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 17,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,574,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

