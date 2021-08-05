Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

DHC opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

