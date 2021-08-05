Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.81 million, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.28. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.