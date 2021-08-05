Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Raised to C$4.40 at Pi Financial

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

DIV opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$346.43 million and a PE ratio of 51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

