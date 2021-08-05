Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.31. Docebo has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $72.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Docebo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Docebo were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

