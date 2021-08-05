DODO (DODO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $103.74 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $161.42 million and approximately $103.74 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00945594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00097429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043992 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

