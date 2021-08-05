Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Sells $2,925,900.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.91. 398,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

