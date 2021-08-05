Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.09 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

