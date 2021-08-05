Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

D stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.