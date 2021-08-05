Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 443.68 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 161158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.80 ($5.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

