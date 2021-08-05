Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 9.2% on Strong Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 1,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

