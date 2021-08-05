DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires Shares of 900 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,334 shares of company stock worth $76,272,993 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

