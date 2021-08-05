DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,200 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.