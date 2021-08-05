Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.
NYSE LPG remained flat at $$13.10 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 514,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.
The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.
Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
