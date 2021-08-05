DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

