Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) vs. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Head-To-Head Survey

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.92 $79.09 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.25 $52.23 million $1.89 8.95

Dream Finders Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beazer Homes USA.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 4.35% 16.02% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dream Finders Homes and Beazer Homes USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Beazer Homes USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.11%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Dream Finders Homes on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

