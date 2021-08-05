Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.04

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.04 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 297791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.