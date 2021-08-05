Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 403,051 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $30.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,979,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

