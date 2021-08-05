Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.02) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,301.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

