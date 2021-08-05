DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.