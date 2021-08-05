DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up to $42.61

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.61, but opened at $43.82. DXC Technology shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 6,073 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

