e-Gulden Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00361670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,969 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,695 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

