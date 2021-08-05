E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EONGY. Citigroup raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

EONGY opened at $12.37 on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

