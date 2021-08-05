Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey."

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

