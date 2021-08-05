Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
