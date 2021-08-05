EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$5.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 140,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.90.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

