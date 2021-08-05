Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.11. Eaton has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

