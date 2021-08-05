Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

