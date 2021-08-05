Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,924,000.

Shares of VFMV opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86.

