Eaton Vance Management Has $139,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $230.17 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

