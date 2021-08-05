Eaton Vance Management Makes New $108,000 Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $7,634,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.38.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

