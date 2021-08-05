Eaton Vance Management Makes New $160,000 Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

