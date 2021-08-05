Eaton Vance Management Takes $128,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.