EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of EchoStar worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SATS opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

