EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.83. EchoStar shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 6,804 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

