Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Trimmed by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ecolab worth $394,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ecolab by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 642,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,201 shares of company stock worth $8,380,071. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.