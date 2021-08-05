Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of EVT traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.00. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.22. Economic Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$94.89 and a 52-week high of C$123.50. The company has a market cap of C$668.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.31.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

