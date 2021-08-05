Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of EVT traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.00. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.22. Economic Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$94.89 and a 52-week high of C$123.50. The company has a market cap of C$668.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.31.
About Economic Investment Trust
