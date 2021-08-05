Edgeware Market Cap Tops $25.19 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $686,615.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00952566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00097134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,352,472,022 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,432,976 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.