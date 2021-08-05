Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 107,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,828 shares.The stock last traded at $50.71 and had previously closed at $46.05.

The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $593,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.93.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

