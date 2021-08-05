EDUCare (EKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.07 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00935997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00095837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043900 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

