EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $438,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.