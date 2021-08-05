EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

